Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ORPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orphazyme A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ORPH opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $284.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $77.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

