Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 22,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 767,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.