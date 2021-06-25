Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 8,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,660,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

