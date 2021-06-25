Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 2.4%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,278,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

