Oxford Biomedica plc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Biomedica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year.

OXBDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

