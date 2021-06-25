Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

