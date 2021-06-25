Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.43. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 896,551 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,490 shares of company stock worth $59,700,888,158.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

