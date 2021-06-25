PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 58,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,154. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

