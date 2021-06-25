Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $913.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

