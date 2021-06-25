Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 591 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

AVLR opened at $162.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

