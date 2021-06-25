Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,462,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

