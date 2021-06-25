Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 331,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

