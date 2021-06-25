Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

