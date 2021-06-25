Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598 in the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.