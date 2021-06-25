Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,067 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Quantum worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO opened at $6.89 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

