Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

