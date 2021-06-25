PancakeSwap Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $153.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00074236 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 186,303,755 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.