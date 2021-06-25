Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $121,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.18. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

