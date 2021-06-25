Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,570.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,478.94. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

