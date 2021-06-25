Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.04% of Party City Holdco worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

