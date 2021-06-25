Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,971. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

