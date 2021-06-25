Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Down 0.2%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

About Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

