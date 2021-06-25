Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-2.050 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $30.49. 87,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,835. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

