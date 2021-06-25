Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.00. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 37.39%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

