PAXEX Market Cap Hits $9,102.76 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $9,102.76 and $12.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00717830 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.