Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

