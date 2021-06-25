Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.
Shares of PAYX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
