PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDSB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,908. The company has a market cap of $306.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.