PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPAC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

