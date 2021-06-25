PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 149,992 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $183,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000.

TCACU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 45,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

