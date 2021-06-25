PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 139,899 Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 139,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAC. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of FLAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 1,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

