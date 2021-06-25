PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 199,507 Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAC stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,747. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

