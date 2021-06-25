PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 6,686 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

NYSE:COO traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

