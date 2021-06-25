PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 185,559 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Root as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of ROOT remained flat at $$10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,195. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.