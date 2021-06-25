PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000.

NASDAQ:INKA remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

