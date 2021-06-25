Peel Hunt Boosts Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 900

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FSTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

