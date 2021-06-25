Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,300.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

