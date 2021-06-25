Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 333.19. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

