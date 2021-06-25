Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

LON:MRL opened at GBX 878 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £677.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 790.47. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 473.56 ($6.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 879.96 ($11.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

