PegNet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,387.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $352,946.07 and approximately $3,387.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00159883 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,896.83 or 0.99771346 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

