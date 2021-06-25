Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 221.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Haynes International worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

