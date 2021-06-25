Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMedia Brands by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

IMBI opened at $8.22 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

