Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Up to $23.97

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $24.68. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 1,031 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $933.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

