Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,828,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,046,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 724,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.