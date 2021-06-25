Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $220.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

