Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

