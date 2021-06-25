Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

