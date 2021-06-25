Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $37.34 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

