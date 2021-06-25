Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $155.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.92. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

