Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

