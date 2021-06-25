Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,587.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Peony has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $12,587.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001147 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 221.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,821,794 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

